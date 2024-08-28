Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,015 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of -438.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

View Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.