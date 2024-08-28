Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 130,812 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,812 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $19,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,845 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 892.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 603,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 542,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,049,000 after purchasing an additional 542,492 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 327,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.8% during the first quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after buying an additional 320,464 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

