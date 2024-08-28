Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,511 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,672 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after purchasing an additional 919,337 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after purchasing an additional 667,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $255.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.60. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $256.68. The company has a market cap of $183.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

