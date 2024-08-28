Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 35,582 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,582 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $13,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,240,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,537,000 after acquiring an additional 364,298 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 384,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 218,023 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 176,990 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,970 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FDVV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.89. 404,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

