Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 66.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $88.44. 1,350,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

