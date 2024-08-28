Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,640 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $16,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,863,000 after purchasing an additional 479,490 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,044,000 after acquiring an additional 404,861 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18,094.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,620,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after acquiring an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,019,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPHQ stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

