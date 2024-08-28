Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,869,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 10.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.7% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $820.44. 886,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $1,130.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $950.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $946.44.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

