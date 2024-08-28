Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $17,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,579.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,470,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,288 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,488,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,333,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 528,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 334,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,254.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 326,659 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

