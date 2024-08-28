Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 11,118 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOE stock opened at $162.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $164.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

