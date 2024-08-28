Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,171 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $15,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,184,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,551,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $202.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.91. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $204.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

