Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 14,522 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $20,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 360,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period.

JSMD stock opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $72.53. The stock has a market cap of $374.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

