Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 19,030 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,030 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $21,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.29. 89,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $111.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

