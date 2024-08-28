Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,697 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,697 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $145,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Alphabet stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.77. 8,323,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,187,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

