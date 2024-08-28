Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 31,969 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,969 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULV stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.