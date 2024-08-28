Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 42,407 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,407 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $21,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 129,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. 4,891,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,536,759. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

