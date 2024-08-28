Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,444 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

LIN traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.09. 205,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

