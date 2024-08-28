Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 44,542 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $16,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Choreo LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,908,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

