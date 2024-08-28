Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,501 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 128,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 63,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $127.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $172.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

