Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 53,191 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,191 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $85,221,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,959,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,251,000.

GBTC opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.69. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $65.61.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

