Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,899 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 125,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 90,827 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $149.00. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,298,404. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

