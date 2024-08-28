Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,432 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 3.16% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $20,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELO. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 288.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100,805 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 397.0% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 65,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

