Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.91

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.91 and last traded at $124.55, with a volume of 70529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.32.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

