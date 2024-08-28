Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

