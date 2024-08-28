Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Camtek by 88.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Camtek by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 196,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.5% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

CAMT opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

