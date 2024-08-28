Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give BRP (TSE:DOO) a C$90.00 Price Target

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has been given a C$90.00 price target by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$106.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$101.92.

DOO traded up C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$95.31. 47,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$109.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$91.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.29.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 9.1208251 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

