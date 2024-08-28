Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0909 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 7,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,982. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
