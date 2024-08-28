Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0909 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 7,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,982. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

