Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE PBY.UN traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.31. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.98. Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$13.76 and a 52 week high of C$15.31.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

