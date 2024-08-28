Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
TSE PBY.UN traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.31. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.98. Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$13.76 and a 52 week high of C$15.31.
Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile
