Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 291.0% in August

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 291.0% from the July 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Cansortium Stock Down 10.7 %
CNTMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 519,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,231. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.29.
Cansortium Company Profile
