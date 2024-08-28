Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 291.0% in August

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 291.0% from the July 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cansortium Stock Down 10.7 %

CNTMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 519,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,231. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.29.

Get Cansortium alerts:

Cansortium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.