Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,567,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.45. 4,583,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,917. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

