Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Capital Stock Performance

Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 85.65 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94. Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 74 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.61 ($1.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £168.10 million, a P/E ratio of 765.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

