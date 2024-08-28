Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Capital Stock Performance
Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 85.65 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94. Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 74 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.61 ($1.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £168.10 million, a P/E ratio of 765.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62.
About Capital
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Analysts are Bullish on These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.