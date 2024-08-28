Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Boosted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 607.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.38. 1,038,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

