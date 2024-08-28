Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Update

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Capitec Bank stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $82.81. 7,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914. Capitec Bank has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $83.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

