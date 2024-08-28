Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Update

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Capitec Bank Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Capitec Bank stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $82.81. 7,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914. Capitec Bank has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $83.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62.
About Capitec Bank
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capitec Bank
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Chewy’s Stock Poised for a Major Comeback: Don’t Miss Out
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 High-Yield Stocks with Major Upside, According to Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.