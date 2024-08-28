Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Financial Comparison

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Sunrun has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captivision has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Captivision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -66.36% -2.41% -0.73% Captivision N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.06 billion 2.21 -$1.60 billion ($6.67) -3.09 Captivision $14.64 million 7.70 -$74.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sunrun and Captivision’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Captivision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sunrun and Captivision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 8 14 0 2.64 Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunrun currently has a consensus target price of $22.98, indicating a potential upside of 11.53%. Given Sunrun’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Captivision.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captivision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunrun beats Captivision on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Captivision

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.