Cardano Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion and $339.55 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.82 or 0.04210187 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00040946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,656,244 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

