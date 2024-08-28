Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stake Lessened by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $45,011,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,193,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 461,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,580,000 after acquiring an additional 185,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 173,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 585.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 94,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Carter’s Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CRI opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.