Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.62

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.62 and last traded at $108.54, with a volume of 18623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 341.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 288,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 28.9% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 270,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $8,973,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

