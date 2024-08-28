cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, cat in a dogs world has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. cat in a dogs world has a total market capitalization of $395.58 million and $50.66 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cat in a dogs world token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000088 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

cat in a dogs world Profile

cat in a dogs world’s genesis date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official website is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld.

Buying and Selling cat in a dogs world

According to CryptoCompare, “cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. cat in a dogs world has a current supply of 88,888,888,888. The last known price of cat in a dogs world is 0.00443777 USD and is down -7.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $49,266,417.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mew.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cat in a dogs world should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cat in a dogs world using one of the exchanges listed above.

