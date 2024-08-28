Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 230 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

DUK traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.61. 1,694,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,853. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

