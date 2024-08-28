Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 569 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after purchasing an additional 122,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,140. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.97 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.46.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

