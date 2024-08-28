Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $3,730,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 210.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Assurant by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Assurant by 1,035.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.93. The stock had a trading volume of 129,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,880. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.15 and a 52 week high of $194.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.90.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

