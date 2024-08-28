Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $286,370,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after buying an additional 1,968,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $130,622,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,835. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

