Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 87,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,743,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,237. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

