Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,684. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.56. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

