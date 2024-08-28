Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOO. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.01. The company had a trading volume of 54,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,992. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.82. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.