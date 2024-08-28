Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 9,630 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,398 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Globalstar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 697,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,646,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth $4,324,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Globalstar by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 246,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 4,510,855 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSAT traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,918. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

