Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Up 222.2% in August

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

CPCAY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

Cathay Pacific Airways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

