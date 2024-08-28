CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Trading 1% Higher

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.92 and last traded at $119.29. Approximately 851,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,794,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.08.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.95 and a beta of 3.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $8,190,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,665,234.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.