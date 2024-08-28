CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 156,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.93. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 309.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,128,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,545 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,220,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 78,515 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,088,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

