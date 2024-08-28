Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) CAO Sells $15,798.26 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $15,798.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,719.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 109.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

