Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cboe Global Markets has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

Shares of CBOE opened at $211.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,663 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

